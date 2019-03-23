Man failed to report to probation office four months straight leading up to March crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police make it clear: Michael Daniels is the one who is to blame for the crimes committed.
“This guy was trusted to also report by being on probation, but he chose not to do the right thing. Just as he chose to do the wrong thing in targeting these victims."” said Sgt. Johnny Williams.
And there were many victims starting March 6 when police said Daniels committed robbery, kidnapping, and fired a gun in an car. Williams said that was just the start of what police call a crime spree.
"It’s obvious that he was just beginning. He started two days before on the 6th and then committed additional crimes and it seems as though they got worse as they got along. It seems as though he got more comfortable as he committed his crimes,” Williams continued.
Williams said the last of the crimes happened four days later March 10 when police said Daniels shot and killed two people just hours apart.
"Our detectives worked as fast as they could to locate this person when the crime spree began. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get him off the street before he took it to the next level and committed a homicide that we wish we could have, but we are relieved we were able to get him off the streets and away from the public and he cannot commit any more crimes,” Williams explained.
But should have Daniels, a convicted criminal out on probation, failing to report to his probation officers four months in row, been on the streets in the first place?
"A lot of cases, we have people that are out on probation they are doing what they are supposed to do. They are abiding by the rules, but unfortunately you will have those who choose to do the wrong thing and we have to step in and do what we have to do as a law-enforcement agency to bring them back in,” said Williams.
Daniels remains in jail with no bond.
