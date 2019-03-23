Man avoids parking ticket, wants to thank officer for compassion

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A man visiting his mother in the ICU at UAB earlier this week avoided a traffic ticket and he said it’s all because of an officer with some compassion.
Johnny Goss' mother had a serious accident and was in the ICU for several days.
He parked his car in a hurry on 18th Street Wednesday without any change to pay the meter.
He went out to move his car the next morning, but his battery died.
So he wrote a note on his car saying, “My mother’s in the ICU, I didn’t have change...and I’m waiting for a jump. Please don’t give me a ticket.”
He came out later to find all the cars around him had tickets, but not his.
Instead, his had this phone number to call for a jump.
“At a time in my life when I was worried about losing my mom and super stressed out, this was just a gold nugget,” said Goss. “It’s not all about giving a ticket. It’s about having some compassion and doing the right thing. And most police officers do the right thing.”
Now, Goss wants to find that officer and thank him or her with lunch.
We’ve reached out to UAB Police and Birmingham Police, but we’re still working to find that officer.
