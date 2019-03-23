FRED: Beautiful, dry start to the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Expect pleasant weather this morning across Alabama and the entire Southeast with mild temperatures expected to continue through the weekend. Our next Weather Maker is still well to the northwest where an upper-level trough of low pressure will move from the Central Plains toward the Ohio Valley tonight and Sunday. This will bring a return flow of moisture to the west as the ridge of high pressure responsible for our pleasant weather begins to slide east.
There may be just enough moisture to bring a few Sunday showers in areas to the north but the associated cold front appears to really begin to grow stronger to the northwest Monday morning. This will be accompanied by more lifting in the atmosphere with rain spreading across Central Alabama during the day Monday. This will bring increasing chances for showers and possible thunderstorms. At the moment the possibility for strong-to-severe thunderstorms appears to be lessened by rain early on in the day.
The cold front will move through Monday afternoon and evening followed by decreasing rain chances Monday night and Tuesday morning. Another shot of cool, dry air will overspread the region Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure once again establishes itself over the Southeast. Enjoy the sunshine!
