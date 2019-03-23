Dry weather continues into Sunday

SPRING BREAK WEEK: I know it’s spring break for many so if you are traveling, the big weather story will be Monday’s rainmaker that will impact the Smoky Mountain region on Monday and the Gulf Coast Monday night. After this system passes, you can expect a return to dry weather by mid-week. Temps will feel quite chilly in the mountains, with clouds and highs in the 50s on Tuesday and lows in the 40s and upper 30s. Sunshine will return to places like Gatlinburg by Wednesday. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 60s through mid-week along the coast, with sunshine through mid-week. Lows will be in the 40s. Average sea surface temperatures are in the 60s. I will share more details on the spring break forecast in my weather updates tonight on the evening news. Join us at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6!