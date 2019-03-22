Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies request equipment to expand emergency medical services

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County commissioners learned how important some emergency equipment can be Wednesday.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office has added paramedic deputies to the department recently, but they need more equipment to fully realize their potential.
“If somebody is pinned in the vehicle and we’re having to cut them out of the vehicle and it catches fire, we’ve got the ability to try and keep the fire at bay," Sgt. Jeff Judd told commissioners.
Judd, a paramedic deputy working for the Sheriff’s department, showed them much of the equipment they use. But they need more.
On Wednesday, he asked Commissioners to buy extrication equipment for two more vehicles.
“We also have the ability of still transporting one person to jail if we need to, if we have to make an arrest. Even though this is vehicle serves an EMS role, it also serves a law enforcement role.,” Judd added.
Four paramedic deputies work during the day shift and three in the evening. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says 25% of the calls deputies respond to are medical calls.
“These guys are out there responding to medical calls every single day and a number of times wrecks. I can think of any number where they were able to respond and I know in my mind that made a difference,” Abernathy concluded.
Tuscaloosa County commissioners approved buying the equipment. Sheriff Abernathy believes they should be able to get it within the next month or so.
