1 person dead after 2 shot during argument in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - One person is dead after two people were shot during an argument in Birmingham Thursday evening.
According to Birmingham Police, two children got into an argument on the corner of Avenue O and Pineview Road in west Birmingham.
Three adults then got involved in the argument. At some point after that happened, police say one of the adults pulled a gun shooting the other two adults involved.
Both of the shooting victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, one of them was pronounced dead. No word on the other victim’s condition.
Police say they are unaware of the relationship between the kids and the adults.
We’re also told a scene not far from the shooting where a car crashed into a house is related to the shooting incident, but they have not determined how at this time.
No other details were made available, but we’ll update this story when they are.
