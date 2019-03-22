A perfect way to end the week!

It will be a chilly start for the Rumpshaker 5K at Regions and temperatures will initially be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but by 10 a.m. the air will warm into the 50s. At the least, winds will be light and sunshine will be bright! Saturday afternoon looks terrific and temperatures will rise into the 70s! I don’t know about you, but I see a nature walk in my future.