A perfect way to end the week!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a beautiful end to the week and temperatures will climb to the normal mark this afternoon! Clear skies persist tonight and with dry air in place the temperature will drop off quickly and bottom out in the middle 30s north and upper 30s south.
It will be a chilly start for the Rumpshaker 5K at Regions and temperatures will initially be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but by 10 a.m. the air will warm into the 50s. At the least, winds will be light and sunshine will be bright! Saturday afternoon looks terrific and temperatures will rise into the 70s! I don’t know about you, but I see a nature walk in my future.
On Sunday, we will see more clouds moving in as our Next Big Thing gets closer. The rain holds off primarily until Monday, but I can’t rule out a few showers by the evening hours across northwest Alabama. Temperatures will once again be slightly above normal.
On Monday, scattered showers and storms develop and impact central Alabama at times during the day and then exit to the southeast by night. I still don’t see a threat for severe storms and overall rainfall amounts don’t look excessive and will range from a tenth of an inch to a half an inch.
Cooler air and breezy conditions set in on Tuesday and rain chances dwindle. Temperatures will be back below normal and in the lower 60s. Temperatures do look to moderate slowly the rest of the week and rain chances look low at this time.
Keep up with the timing of rain for Monday via the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Have a great day!
