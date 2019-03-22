Enjoy the first weekend of spring!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Well, how about that...Friday just happened! Congrats! It looks like we are going to coast into the weekend with very nice spring weather. Our morning temps this morning are pretty close to average..in the 40s. And, we are looking at highs today should be pretty close to average as well, in the upper 60s.
Winds shouldn’t be too breezy today, out of the NW at 5-10 miles per hour, with mostly sunny skies.
Temps warm a bit as we head into the weekend. Look for morning temps tomorrow to be in the low 40s, but highs should make it into to low 70s on Saturday, with again mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will likely start out nice and mild, with morning temps near 47 degrees and highs near 74.
A wet weather system will be approaching our state Sunday night, and may bring north Alabama a few showers late Sunday. But, the best chance of rain and thunderstorms from this system comes on Monday.
Clouds will likely linger on Tuesday, with slightly cooler temps.
Dry weather takes us into much of the rest of our work week, with temps returning to normal again by week’s end.
