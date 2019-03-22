Court records show suspect charged in B’ham deadly gas station shooting went on crime spree

One of those shootings took place March 10 at BP station on Montevallo Road. Birmingham Police say Daniels shot and killed 28-year-old Gregory Snodgress. About an hour prior to that, court records say Daniels held three women against their will at gunpoint during a home invasion on Tempest Drive. Police say Daniels allegedly sexually assaulted one of them as well. About 30 minutes before that took place, investigators say Daniels shot and killed 45-year-old Octavia Dortch on Tuscaloosa Avenue. About an hour and a half before that, police tell us Daniels robbed and shot someone on 10th Street North at a Chevron station. He’s facing attempted murder and robbery related to that incident.