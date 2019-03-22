Court records show suspect charged in B’ham deadly gas station shooting went on crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police say Michael Daniels went on a crime spree in early March. On one of those days, investigators say he shot and killed two people.
One of those shootings took place March 10 at BP station on Montevallo Road. Birmingham Police say Daniels shot and killed 28-year-old Gregory Snodgress. About an hour prior to that, court records say Daniels held three women against their will at gunpoint during a home invasion on Tempest Drive. Police say Daniels allegedly sexually assaulted one of them as well. About 30 minutes before that took place, investigators say Daniels shot and killed 45-year-old Octavia Dortch on Tuscaloosa Avenue. About an hour and a half before that, police tell us Daniels robbed and shot someone on 10th Street North at a Chevron station. He’s facing attempted murder and robbery related to that incident.
Two days before all of those incidents, investigators say Daniels robbed someone on 3rd Avenue South. Then on March 6, police tell us Daniels allegedly robbed and kidnapped victims on Sunhill Road.
Here’s a look at the timeline of events and charges Daniels is facing:
- March 6, 2019 a robbery occurred in the 700 block of Sunhill Road. Daniels is charged with Robbery 1st Degree $60,000 bond, Kidnapping $60,000 bond, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle $30,000 bond, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol $15,000 Bond.
- March 8, 2019 a robbery occurred in the 7600 block of 3rd Avenue South. Daniels is charged with Robbery 1st Degree $60,000 bond.
- March 10, 2019 a shooting/robbery occurred at 416 10th Street North at the Chevron. Daniels is charged with Attempt Murder $50,000 bond, Robbery 1st Degree $20,000 bond, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle $50,000 bond.
- March 10, 2019 a Murder occurred at 1020 Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Daniels is charged with Capital Murder No Bond.
- March 10, 2019 a Robbery/Home Invasion occurred in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive. Daniels is charged with Burglary 1st Degree $100,000 bond, 3 counts of Robbery 1st Degree - 2 counts have a $25,000 bond and 1 count has a $50,000 bond, Sexual Abuse $10,000 bond, 3 counts of Kidnapping 2nd Degree $30,000 bond on each count.
- March 10, 2019 a Murder occurred at 2110 Montevallo Road at the BP Service Station. Daniels is charged with Capital Murder No Bond.
Court records show Daniels was released from prison last year. He’s back behind bars facing nearly 20 felony charges involving at least eight different victims. He was also on probation from a number of other charges from 2015-2016.
