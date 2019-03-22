Chef Donnell Johnson: Shrimp Salad

March 22, 2019 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 9:24 AM

Ingredients:

Mixed Greens

1/2 cup red grapes halved

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbled

1/2 cup Strawberries

Sugar walnuts

Raspberry vinaigrette or balsamic Vinaigrette

Olive oil

1 lb. shrimp

Carrots

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Butter

Season Shrimp with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic and olive oil.

Directions:

Heat sauté pan with oil and butter add shrimp and carrots and sauté for 5-6 minutes.

Place mix greens in a bowl add grapes, strawberries, cheese, and walnuts with some vinaigrette, toss gently to coat.

Place salad on plates and top with shrimp, drizzle vinaigrette over salad

