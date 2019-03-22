Chef Donnell Johnson: Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:
Mixed Greens
1/2 cup red grapes halved
1/2 cup blue cheese crumbled
1/2 cup Strawberries
Sugar walnuts
Raspberry vinaigrette or balsamic Vinaigrette
Olive oil
1 lb. shrimp
Carrots
Garlic powder
Onion powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Butter
Season Shrimp with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic and olive oil.
Directions:
Heat sauté pan with oil and butter add shrimp and carrots and sauté for 5-6 minutes.
Place mix greens in a bowl add grapes, strawberries, cheese, and walnuts with some vinaigrette, toss gently to coat.
Place salad on plates and top with shrimp, drizzle vinaigrette over salad
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.