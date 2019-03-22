BWW investigating discolored trees near scene of February chemical spill

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s growing concern over trees turning brown near the Shades Mountain Filter Plant on Highway 280.
You may remember, that’s where the chemical spill happened last month. On February 27, an accidental chemical mix at the plant caused an off-set gas containing chlorine to be released.
Joanne Bruer told us she was on a walk with her dog the day it happened.
She said after hearing about the discolored trees, she's questioning just how safe the air is now.
“I’m concerned about that. Very definitely,” said Bruer. “They contacted me, they called me by phone, and told everybody in my neighborhood not to go outside, and to turn off our heat or air conditioning.”
Birmingham Water Works sent us a news release that said it's investigating the situation to determine if the discoloration to the foliage is related to the incident at the Shades Mountain Filter Plant.
BWW said there is no threat to public health.
