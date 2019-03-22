Body found after car crashes in river with multiple people inside

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis confirmed a body has been found after a car with five people crashed into it Thursday evening.
Law enforcement is investigating a scene at Goldstar Park in Wetumpka where police say a vehicle drove into the river.
“Earlier this evening our agents were conducting a surveillance operation and as a result of that operation we did come in contact with an individual that took off from us,” said Alabama Department of Corrections Director of Investigations and Intelligence Arnaldo Mercado. “We were engaged in a vehicle pursuit which ended over here at the park.”
Police say the vehicle drove into the river during a high-speed chase. Multiple people were inside, including a toddler.
“I was sitting on a picnic table with three of my friends and we heard sirens and the next thing we know, we seen a car come and they slammed on brakes, but the car didn’t stop on time and they went into the river,” said bystander Anna Robbins.
Robbins said one of her friends took off running towards the river after they saw the car crash.
“There was a lady screaming, ‘My baby! My baby! My baby!’ and when all of us heard a baby, we all took off into the water,” said Robbins.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to rescue the toddler, two females and a male. Authorities were searching for a fifth person. They have not indicated whether that person was the body found in the water,
Mercado said the vehicle is still in the water as crews work to pull it out.
Wetumpka police officials said those who were rescued were transported to Baptist Medical Center East.
Images from the scene indicate Alabama State Troopers, the Wetumpka Police Department, Montgomery Fire/Rescue and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team are on the scene.
