State approves farmers to grow hemp; local coffee serves CBD-oil infused drinks

For $1 Revelator customers can add CBD oil produced by Relyf in Birmingham, to any drink. Revelator also rolled out two new drinks to celebrate the new addition. “We have a Hibiscus Latte, it’s non-caffeinated made with a Hibiscus tea and mixed with any type of milk,” explained Clevenger. “We also offer a golden milk latte with turmeric and ginger and any type of milk you’d like to use.”