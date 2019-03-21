Snow Rogers Elementary students run for a cause

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) - Kids run - it’s what they do. But it’s not always fun. At Snow Rogers Elementary in Gardendale, Alabama, students are learning running isn’t just about exercise as the school prepares for the annual 5K run.
“This is the sixth year for this event,” said President of the Snow Rogers Elementary PTA Rachel Rushing. “While this is a fundraiser, we are also promoting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It’s quite an accomplishment for this kids to run three point two miles.”
This year, the Snow Rogers elementary PTA is raising money for a a new technical lab. The Bulldog 5K Run is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Gardendale High School track.
