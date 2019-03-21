Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jonathan Baker!
Jonathan is a senior at Winston County High School, with a 4.12 GPA. He is Student Council Secretary, Beta Club Vice-President, a band section leader, and salutatorian. In addition, he attended Alabama Governor’s School, volunteered in the DA’s office and with The Woodlawn Foundation, and he continues to serve in his church.
Jonathan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
