Police searching for ‘cookie monster’ accused of stealing from Girl Scouts

PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) - Police in Picayune are searching for a suspect they say tried to use fake money to buy Girl Scout cookies and, when that didn’t work, stole the cookies and the children’s money.
According to authorities, it happened on Feb. 16 outside a Picayune store. A troop of local Girl Scouts were set up, selling cookies when a man reportedly approached them and tried using a $100 dollar bill to buy them.
Police said the girl was counting back change to the man when an adult assisting the scouts noticed that the $100 dollar bill was counterfeit and stopped the child.
That’s when authorities say the man, who they think may be named Jason, snatched the remaining change from the girl’s hand and ran off with the money and the cookies.
The suspect fled in a truck, where another man and woman were waiting. Police believe the suspect is from the Hattiesburg/Lamar County area.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411.
