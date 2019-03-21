One week later, investigation continues into Hospitality Inn fires

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It has been one week since the vacant Hospitality Inn in downtown Birmingham was set on fire for a second time.
Investigators have said both fires were intentional but are clarifying their original use of the term “arson.”
“So an incendiary fire means that it was intentionally set. It was caused by human hands. In order to rule it as an arson, you have to prove that the person had the intent to do damage,” said Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
That’s not to say it won’t be proven later, just not yet.
Carrillo says the investigation is ongoing and adds he can’t say if there are any suspects.
“We do want the public to know that that we are vigilant about bringing this investigation to an end,” said Carrillo.
At times, three of the city’s five ladder trucks worked the fires, but Carrillo says public safety was never in jeopardy.
“We have the capability of pulling resources closer in or pushing resources closer out to make sure that our territories are covered. So at no time during an event like that, is any of our other citizens not covered by fire protection," Carrillo said.
If the worst does happen, the city has mutual aid agreements with surrounding fire departments.
"In the event we need their help, they’ll provide resources, and in the event that they need help we provide resources,” said Carrillo.
