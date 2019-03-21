NOPD: 3 killed after car slams into Central City beauty salon, sparking 3-alarm fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were killed Wednesday night (March 20) after a car that police had tried to stop accelerated and slammed into a beauty salon in Central City, setting it on fire.
According to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson, officers tried to stop the car - which they believed was stolen - just after 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Derbigny and Toledano streets. When the car began to take off, Ferguson said his officers made the decision “not to engage” and deactivated their lights.
The car traveled to the corner of Washington Avenue and S. White Street and slammed into the salon, killing at least two of the car’s occupants and a customer inside. The building then caught fire.
Two children and a woman were rescued from the building, NOPD said, two police officers were hospitalized and one firefighter was treated at the scene.
Ferguson said the investigation is still in its early stages and no additional details were immediately available.
Editor’s note: Scroll the video to 57:00 to see the press conference.
