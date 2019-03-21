Matt says get ready for breezy and cooler conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Thursday and happy first FULL day of Spring! Overnight we saw some showers move through parts of North and Central Alabama. Most of the rain has moved out and we are seeing some cloud cover to start the day. Temperatures are mild compared to yesterday morning. Many of us are in the 40s. Winds are expected to pick up this afternoon out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts near 25 mph. The breezy conditions will bring dry and cooler air into the state. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday with many of us climbing into the low to mid 60s.
First Alert: We will continue to wake up with chilly temperatures Friday and Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. No sign that we’ll drop at or below freezing this weekend.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful. We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs approaching 70°F. Sunday will give way to more cloud cover, but we should stay mostly dry. There is a small chance for a few showers after sunset in northwest Alabama Sunday. Highs climbing into the lower 70s.
Next Big Thing: A cold front will likely sweep through Alabama on Monday giving us a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is looking low as of today, but we will continue to monitor the latest model runs in case something changes. High temperatures Monday expected to climb into the upper 60s.
Middle of Next Week: We trend mostly dry as we head into next Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be right around average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information. You can also submit your spring photos (flowers, trees, yard decorations etc) through our app and you might see it on Good Day Alabama!
Have a fantastic Thursday-
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.