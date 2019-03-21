Matt says get ready for breezy and cooler conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Thursday and happy first FULL day of Spring! Overnight we saw some showers move through parts of North and Central Alabama. Most of the rain has moved out and we are seeing some cloud cover to start the day. Temperatures are mild compared to yesterday morning. Many of us are in the 40s. Winds are expected to pick up this afternoon out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts near 25 mph. The breezy conditions will bring dry and cooler air into the state. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday with many of us climbing into the low to mid 60s.