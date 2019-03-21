A little cool and breezy on this first full day of spring

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful. If you are going to participate in the Rumpshaker 5K, you’ll need to dress for temperatures in the 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday afternoon and temperatures will approach 70 degrees. Sunday will give way to more cloud cover, but we should stay mostly dry. There is a small chance for a few showers after sunset in northwest Alabama Sunday. Highs climbing into the lower 70s.