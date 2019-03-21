A little cool and breezy on this first full day of spring

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s breezy and a little cool, but at least we are enjoying mostly sunny skies. The winds today will flow from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 60s on this first full day of spring.
First Alert: We will continue to wake up with chilly temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thankfully it looks like we avoid the threat for frost.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful. If you are going to participate in the Rumpshaker 5K, you’ll need to dress for temperatures in the 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday afternoon and temperatures will approach 70 degrees. Sunday will give way to more cloud cover, but we should stay mostly dry. There is a small chance for a few showers after sunset in northwest Alabama Sunday. Highs climbing into the lower 70s.
Next Big Thing: A cold front will likely sweep through Alabama on Monday giving us a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is looking low as of today, but we will continue to monitor the latest model runs in case something changes. Look for updates on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. High temperatures on Monday are expected to climb into the upper 60s.
Middle of Next Week: We trend mostly dry as we head into the middle portion of next week. Temperatures will be right around average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A bit cool on this first full day of spring.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.