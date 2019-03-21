Create Tuscaloosa hosts business seminar for artists Thursday

TUSCALOOSA AL (WBRC) - If you’re an artist in the Tuscaloosa area, looking to use your talents to build a business, there’s a special meeting you’ll want to check out Thursday.
The event Create Tuscaloosa will be held at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center downtown from 5 to 6 p.m. tonight and it’s a chance for artists to learn about the resources they need to grow their creative artistic businesses successfully.
The Alabama Small Business Development Center is teaming up with The Tuscaloosa Arts Council and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama to provide what they call a professional development seminar for local artists. They’ll focus on helping them make strategic business decisions, what data is needed and how to use it to help artists better manage and grow their specific businesses.
“I am not a artist, I come at this from a business perspective. I can ask those questions and hear their language and say this is how we need to translate to your customers or say these are the taxes that may apply,” said Katherine Zobre with the Alabama Small Business Development Center.
There will also be a networking event with speakers and artists following the seminar. It’s free to come on out. Just register here.
