Avery Johnson committed to being Tide’s coach after season-ending overtime loss in NIT

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end with an 80-79 overtime loss to Norfolk State in the opening round of the 2019 NIT.
The Tide finishes the season with a 18-16 overall record.
Head coach Avery Johnson said he met with Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne last Saturday to address the future of Alabama basketball.
“We talked Saturday for an hour. I love being the coach here at Alabama, that’s my plan. I made that crystal clear to Greg in our meeting and hopefully they feel the same way,” Johnson said.
Johnson is 75-62 overall in his four years with the Tide.
