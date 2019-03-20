Wendy Cruse: Ginger Tofu Steaks with Green Veggies

Ingredients:
1 1lb block extra firm tofu, pressed overnight
1T fine grated fresh ginger
1/2 cup cornstarch
1t garlic salt
1/4 t ground ginger
1T sesame oil
2T canola oil
Salt and pepper
Cut tofu into 4 equal slabs( on the big side)
Salt and pepper the slabs
Rub tofu slabs with fresh ginger
Combine cornstarch,garlic salt, and ground ginger.
Dredge tofu slabs in mix.
To cook tofu use a big skillet or cook in 2 batches.
Heat skillet very hot.
Add canola and sesame oil to pan and sauté.
Try to only flip tofu over once.
Sear until crispy.
Green veggies
Use a combination of green vegetables that you like
You will need
4 cups chopped green vegetables
2T sesame oil
4T canola oil. Salt and pepper
Zest of 1 orange
In a large skill,add oil.
This needs to be on high heat.
When oil is ready add veggies and sauté for 6/8 minutes.
Add orange zest and 1/4 cup vegetables broth.
Serve veggies and tofu over rice.
