Wendy Cruse: Ginger Tofu Steaks with Green Veggies
March 20, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 11:35 AM

Ingredients:

1 1lb block extra firm tofu, pressed overnight

1T fine grated fresh ginger

1/2 cup cornstarch

1t garlic salt

1/4 t ground ginger

1T sesame oil

2T canola oil

Salt and pepper

Cut tofu into 4 equal slabs( on the big side)

Salt and pepper the slabs

Rub tofu slabs with fresh ginger

Combine cornstarch,garlic salt, and ground ginger.

Dredge tofu slabs in mix.

To cook tofu use a big skillet or cook in 2 batches.

Heat skillet very hot.

Add canola and sesame oil to pan and sauté.

Try to only flip tofu over once.

Sear until crispy.

Green veggies

Use a combination of green vegetables that you like

You will need

4 cups chopped green vegetables

2T sesame oil

4T canola oil. Salt and pepper

Zest of 1 orange

In a large skill,add oil.

This needs to be on high heat.

When oil is ready add veggies and sauté for 6/8 minutes.

Add orange zest and 1/4 cup vegetables broth.

Serve veggies and tofu over rice.

