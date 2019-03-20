WBRC analysis: Every school on “failing” list has more than half of students on free/reduced lunch

“Poverty in one area would mean a certain number in one area, poverty in a different area could mean a different number,” Dr. Cypres says. “So you have to think about these are larger issues about basic needs and readiness to learn. What we see is when we look at zip code, that’s where we see the correlation with poverty play out in relation to where people are living. Poverty is what affects a student’s ability to learn. Until we solve the issues as a society of how do we address the issues of poverty, you will always have schools that are serving poverty and until we think differently about how we measure the success of schools and whether schools are failing, you’re always going to have that bottom of the list."