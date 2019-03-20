Tuscaloosa Co. commissioners pick company to rebuild burned bridge

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - There was good news Wednesday for people dealing with longer drives after the Whitson bridge in Tuscaloosa County’s Samantha community burned in 2017.
“We got the money approved. All the funding is in place and proceed with the low bidder to get started with this project,” Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker said.
Four commissioners voted to accept the Riley Bridge Company’s proposal to rebuild the bridge for $735,000. The state will contribute $200,000 to the project.
Commissioners were initially told replacing the aging wooden bridge would cost closer to $1 million. No one could replace the bridge within the county’s budget during the first bid process. Acker said costs came down and the rebuild could begin between this spring to sometime by early summer.
