Spring begins with plenty of sunshine!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is another chilly start to the day. A few spots near the freezing point this morning, especially north of I-20. Most of us in the mid to upper 30s. Sky is mostly clear and we should see plenty of sunshine today and remain dry. A few clouds could roll in late this afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front. We will see a southwest wind at 5-10 mph with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Happy First Day of Spring! The vernal equinox officially begins this afternoon at 4:58 PM CT. Just to note that we are seeing more than twelve hours of sunlight. Sunrise today is at 6:51 AM and sunset occurs at 6:58 PM. The days will continue to lengthen as we approach the summer months!
First Alert: A quick moving cold front will likely produce a few spotty showers tonight into early Thursday morning. Most of the models show the rain out of here before sunrise Thursday morning. Behind the front, we will turn breezy and slightly cooler. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Weekend Forecast: Get ready for sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures this weekend. Highs will likely climb into the low-to-mid 70s Saturday and especially on Sunday. Our next weather maker will begin to develop out west Sunday providing us extra cloud cover. I think most of Sunday will remain dry with a small chance for rain late Sunday night.
Storms Return Monday: Models are showing another system moving into the area next Monday/Monday night. Instability (fuel for thunderstorms) is looking possible for this time frame, so we can’t rule out a few thunderstorms. Still too early to determine if we could see a strong or severe threat, but we’ll watch it. It is Spring after all!
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive critical weather information.Have a great Wednesday!
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.