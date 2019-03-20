Some apartment buildings reopen after fire safety hazards force residents out

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Good news in Alabaster as Fire Chief Tim Love says management at the Wellington Manor Apartments have worked hard to address safety issues.
Folks who live in the apartments received notices several weeks ago about fire safety hazards.
The fire department was out Wednesday rechecking four of the buildings after management says they fixed the safety concerns.
Chief Love says the buildings passed the test and are safe to live in. Fourteen other buildings remain closed, but the fire department says the contractors are making good progress.
If all goes as planned, the fire department hopes to check another five buildings Monday.
Some of the apartment residents say management has not been very transparent through this process. WBRC has also not been able to get in touch with apartment complex management.
