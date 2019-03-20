Sloth bear cub born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is the first in 30 years

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced a new addition!
On January 14, the first sloth bear cub in 30 years was born at the zoo. It’s also the first offspring born to 4-year-old mom, Shiva, and 13-year-old dad, Balawat.
The cub weighs approximately six pounds and is still learning to walk. Both mom and cub are doing well, but they will remain in den for several weeks before being made available to the public for viewing.
The cub’s gender has not been determined, but the zoo said updates on the new family will be provided and the public will have a chance to help name the cub.
Sloth bears can weigh up to 300 pounds when fully grown, with several distinctive features and behaviors.
Their unique flexible snouts act as a vacuum cleaner in sucking up termites or grubs from trees. Aside from insects, sloth bears also eat fruits, flowers, sugar cane and honey.
Young sloth bears, up to six months of age, will ride on their mother’s back by clinging to their long fur.
Sloth bears are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is currently supporting a project to protect sloth bears in Nepal, where populations have declined dramatically in recent decades due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.
