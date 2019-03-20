Safe Place awareness week: How to help children in need

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week, Family Connection in Shelby County is raising awareness to a program that helps abused or troubled children daily.
Driving around Shelby County, you will find safe place signs. The signs mean that the building is a safe haven, so if a minor finds themselves in a troubling situation, they can go there for help.
People working there are trained to help children with a wide range of situations including abuse, neglect, or even something as small as locking yourself out of the house.
A lot of times, children are scared to go to the police, so this is a less intimidating option.
Any business can become a safe place.
First, Family Connection will come and make sure the site is kid friendly.
Children in need can also text the word ‘SAFE’ and your current location to 44357 and it will send you the closest safe place and the number to a youth shelter that operates the safe place.
For more details, you can check out the website at this link. For a list of safe places, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.