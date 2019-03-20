Panel urges JSU students to ‘Rethink, before you drink’

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - A panel of experts urged Jacksonville State University students to “rethink, before you drink.”
WBRC’s own Jeh Jeh Pruitt and Birmingham DJ Chris Coleman co-moderated the panel at JSU as students prepare to go on Spring Break next week. The panel was held in a third floor auditorium at the Theron Montgomery Student Center.
Just about everyone had a story about someone they knew who was caught drinking and driving, or who was involved in a sometimes fatal accident as a result of alcohol.
N’dia Givens, a junior majoring in nursing, told the story of a boy she knew in high school who left drunk on prom night, then had an accident who killed the other driver, a mother of two.
“My mama always told me, when you drive, you don’t just drive for yourself, you drive for others, because you’re not the only one driving on that road,” Givens told the audience.
Panelists ranging from a student (Givens), to a counselor, to members of law enforcement drove home the message to drink responsibly, or not drink at all.
“Someone can stay sober to drive. And that’s really just the big thing that I try to preach is, at least, have someone that is responsible enough that will drive you,” said ALEA SBI investigator Tim Cater.
Cater says he regularly tells his son, if he can’t drive, “Call me, I’ll come get you.”
The panel was sponsored by JSU Peer Educators, Olivia’s House, Housing Operations and Residence Life, JSU Counseling Services, and Active Minds. It is usually held just before Spring Break.
