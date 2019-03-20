National Nutrition Month reminds parents the importance of healthy eating

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Keeping your kids on a healthy diet is hard if you are constantly on the go.
A lot of meals are grab and go, and unfortunately a lot of times that means grabbing chips, sugary granola bars, or anything else quick.
It’s important to have a well balanced meal or snack with protein, which would include meats or a boiled egg and then pair that with healthy fats like nuts, cheese, or fruits.
And that’s all about preparation.
March is National Nutrition Month to remind us just how important eating right is to our overall health.
