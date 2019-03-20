Matt says Spring begins with plenty of sunshine!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is another chilly start to the day. A few spots near the freezing point this morning, especially north of I-20. Most of us in the mid to upper 30s. Sky is mostly clear and we should see plenty of sunshine today and remain dry. A few clouds could roll in late this afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front. We will see a southwest wind at 5-10 mph with highs in the mid to upper 60s.