Heart Gallery Alabama: Kendall

Kendall, born August 2010, will surprise you with her wit and understanding. She comes across as shy, but as soon as she warms up to you she blossoms into an inquisitive and insightful little girl.
She loves to read and to have books read to her. She likes to play outside and play basketball. She enjoys going out to eat for Chinese food and would love to go to the zoo or park. She loves to go skating and swimming.
Kendall is a sweet girl with a huge heart who always tries to make others happy!
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
