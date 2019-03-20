Birmingham police offering reward for information finding witness in capital murder case

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama is taking the unusual step of offering a $5,000 reward for information leading them not to a witness, as opposed to a suspect.
Police say Marvin Leon Washington is a crucial witness in a capital murder case. Charges were dropped against two men, because Washington could not be found to testify.
"It’s a situation where we don’t know if he’s here in Birmingham, we don’t know if he’s in California,” said Detective Steven Fisher with Birmingham police. “At this time we’re thinking he’s somewhere out of town.”
Washington is not charged with a crime, but police need to find him. Police say Washington was actually the intended target of the shooting and one of the suspects is his son.
