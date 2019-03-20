Beware of a fast wiener dog in Pelham

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -Speed is the name of the game for one central Alabama canine. Birmingham resident Megan Ramirez and her dachshund Weenie placed 1st at the Columbus Pet Expo Running of the Wieners in Columbus, Ohio. The track measured 60 feet in length, making this Weenie’s longest race yet.
“He may be small, but he is fast,” said Ramirez. “He loves to race against other dogs and we do all we can to help him win. He trains extremely hard like anyone would for any type of sport and that training includes exercises.”
Megan is a positive-reinforcement dog trainer at Roverchase who spends her free time training Weenie to be the fastest and strongest wiener dog in the country. This summer, Weenie worked on his racing skills through strength building, flexibility and endurance training. Workouts included burpees, pushups, squats, vertical squats, and planks.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.