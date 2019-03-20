A beautiful first day of spring is underway

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy First Day of Spring! The vernal equinox officially begins this afternoon at 4:58 p.m. Days are getting longer and temperatures are feeling more like the season. It’s going to be a beautiful afternoon and temperatures will be normal.
First Alert: A quick moving cold front will likely produce a few spotty showers tonight into early Thursday morning. Showers reach the state line no later than midnight tonight and I-65 around 2-3 a.m. and ending around 9 a.m. across east Alabama. Behind the front, breezy and cooler conditions settle in. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Weekend Forecast: The weather looks a little cool but dry and sunny for the Rumpshaker 5K. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal and reach the lower 70s both days. We will see a few more clouds on Sunday as our Next Big Thing approaches from the west. Showers are possible on Sunday night.
Storms Return Monday: Models are showing another system moving into the area next Monday/Monday night. Fuel for thunderstorms is looking low at this time and I don’t see a big threat for strong or severe storms at this time. Keep up with this evolving forecast through the WBRC First Alert Weather App when you are on the go.
Enjoy the first day of spring!
