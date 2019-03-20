Amazon delays opening, what does that mean for jobs?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Construction at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer has been going at rapid pace.
In only months, the huge structure has been built from the ground up. However, we now know that the opening has been delayed till likely sometime next year.
“The good news for Jefferson County and for Birmingham is that we’ve been on a pretty good run in terms of job growth,” said Ty West, Editor and Chief of Birmingham Business Journal.
In fact, according to a new report from Bloomberg, job growth in metro Birmingham was up 1.5% in January compared to a year ago.
That is also three times higher than the area’s five-year average.
Still though, there could some fallout because of the types of jobs Amazon was bringing.
“There is not a lot of training required so it was a good opportunity for some entry level workers to get into the workforce. A pipeline of talent coming from Bessemer City Schools, that probably is the biggest impact on the job front is your going to have that delay,” said West.
Amazon says the new facility will still open and will still bring the same number of jobs to the area, just not this summer as originally planned.
“As we’ve looked around the country, we’ve found numerous cases of Amazon postponing, delaying things. Sometimes with projects like these, in the corporate world, you really have someone sitting far away in offices looking at spreadsheets,” said West.
