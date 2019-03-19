Vestavia Hills P.D. may soon get its first gun range

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In their meeting tonight, city commissioners gave their approval to spend money on design plans for a gun range Vestavia Hills will share with two other departments.
Vestavia Hills has never had a gun range of their own. Instead, they’ve had to borrow.
“Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Jefferson County have all been good to us, but of course their people come first,” says Police Chief Dan Rary.
Restrictions make it difficult to keep enough boots on the ground while still getting the needed training. They’re proposing fixing up an existing gun range north of Red Mountain Park.
“We have money to do the planning and a little bit of work this year. We’ll be going back to the full council to get money to approve it in the future,” said Rary.
The entrance will be off Lakeshore Parkway and they’ll share it with Red Mountain Park Police and one other department. Red Mountain Park city commission is providing the space, Vestavia Hills and the other department are paying to finish it out. And they say the sooner, the better.
“We have to have it. Not only from a civil liability standpoint, but from a practical viewpoint if our officers should ever have to use their firearm, they know how to use it, make the proper decision,” said Rary.
The goal is to be able to stay sharp with a state-of-the-art facility they can use anytime. Once design plans are complete, they’ll know the cost.
