Tornado cleanup continues in Blount County

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The cleanup is underway in the Allgood community of Blount County.
An EF-1 tornado hit the community last Thursday, damaging homes and snapping trees.
Residents, utility crews, and volunteers were all out Monday doing what they can in helping the area recover.
“They knew that we had big chainsaws. And we gladly came over right then and helped them out. There was about 8 or 9 of us out here that first day. And picking everything up, what we could," said Roger Lorenz, volunteer.
