19 Tide players, Bill Belichick impress at Alabama Pro Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Nineteen Tide players worked out in front of every NFL scout Tuesday afternoon at Alabama’s Pro Day in Tuscaloosa.
It’s all about another opportunity for players like Mack Wilson, Josh Jacobs, Christian Miller, who did not have the NFL Combine they wanted due to injury.
“The combine I rushed it, tried to get back quick health wise but today went a lot better,” said former Tide linebacker Christian Miller.
"I wanted to run a fast 40 and jump higher in the vertical, I wanted my scores to be a little better and they did, " added former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson.
Wilson’s main focus was on his 40-yard dash. Although the linebacker is disappointed in his time, he hopes he’s done enough to show scouts he’s a first-round pick.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement, I didn’t have the perfect pro day and accomplish everything I wanted, but I told my parents and coaches as long as I am happy I’m going to be happy. I didn’t play football all my life to be a track star, some coaches look at that yes, but it’s also what’s on film," Wilson added.
And Miller agrees. His main focus Tuesday? Position drills.
“Linebacker drills are good because they want to see how you open your hips and how fluent you are, I think showing them my pass rush, something I’m passionate about, really showed up and they were impressed with it,” Miller said.
Others impressing today was New England Patriots head coach Bill Belicheck, who was wearing an Alabama pullover.
“I didn’t give it to him, but I’m glad he has it,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.
Draft-eligible players that participated in the day’s events included: Isaiah Buggs, Joshua Casher, Ronnie Clark, Lester Cotton Sr., Johnny Dwight, Damien Harris, Hale Hentges, Josh Jacobs, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, D.J. Lewis, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Ross Pierschbacher, Irv Smith Jr., Saivion Smith, Jonah Williams, Quinnen Williams and Mack Wilson.
The NFL Draft is April 25th- 27th.
