Three men arrested, charged with capital murder after Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested three people in connection to the murder of a man last Thursday and the shooting of another unidentified victim.
Investigators say 24-year-old Milton Prentice, 20-year-old Bryan Groom and 20-year-old Dexter Cunningham, II, have all been arrested and charged with capital murder after Thursday’s shooting death of Jarvis Hudson.
They will be booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond.
Groom and Cunningham are from the Birmingham area and are also being charged with the attempted murder of a 34-year-old victim, who has not been identified.
On Thursday, March 14, 32-year-old Jarvis Hudson was shot and killed on 29th Avenue. The 34-year-old victim was also shot and was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Investigators say they believe Prentice, Groom, and Cunningham were going to rob an individual on 29th Avenue and that’s what lead to the shootings.
Police say all three men admitted to their involvement in the incidents.
