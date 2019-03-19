The recipe to success is in the art for a Birmingham baker

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - They say you can’t judge a book by its cover. Well, a cake designed and baked by Komeh Davis may appear to be a hamburger, but it tastes nothing like a burger, only better.
The contestant on the Food Network’s “Bakers vs. Fakers” continues to create as a cake artist in the Birmingham, Alabama area.
“I love art and I love to bake,” said Davis. “I learned watching my mother in the kitchen when I was growing up. She gave me her secret recipe and I use it in all my cakes that are designed however someone wants it to look like. It’s my perfect piece of heaven.”
Davis has a new business in Hoover called CakEffect. It is located at The Village at Brock’s Gap: 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 109, Hoover, AL 35244. You can also reach Davis at 205-803-5669.
