McCalla teen arrested on sodomy, sexual abuse charges

MCCALLA, AL (WBRC) - Police say a teen has been arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy first-degree sexual abuse.
Authorities identify the teen as 18-year-old Zachary Joseph Hogue.
In November 2018, police were notified that a child might be the victim of sexual abuse. Detectives began their investigation and found that several crimes had been committed.
Police say the victim is safe and no longer in danger. Hogue was arrested on March 1.
Hogue made a $30,000 bond for the sodomy charge and a $30,000 bond for the sexual abuse charge.
