Matt says sunshine will continue Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! It is a chilly start to the day with most locations dipping into the 30s. In a few spots, we are dealing with temperatures around freezing. We are dealing with a mostly clear sky this morning. North winds will continue around 10-15 mph during the day. High temperatures expected to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.
Emergency Readiness Day at Samford: Make sure you stop by Samford for Emergency Readiness Day! You can meet the WBRC First Alert Weather Team and check out the First Alert Storm Tracker from 10am-2pm. You can also talk to emergency management, people from the National Weather Service, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. Weather should be great. All you’ll need is a jacket!
First Alert: There is potential to see frost tonight in parts of North and Central Alabama as temperatures dip into the mid 30s. A few spots could once again drop near 30°-32°F Wednesday morning. Bring your pets inside and protect your plants.
Small Rain Chance Early Thursday: A quick moving system will likely move into North and Central Alabama late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It could spark up a few showers, but they shouldn’t last long. Most of the rain will be out of here by late morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Warming Up: We will trend warmer as we approach the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows gradually warming up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will set us up for our next rain maker which should arrive Sunday evening and into Monday and Tuesday of next week.
