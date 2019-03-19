James K. Jones: Keto Chicken Parm

March 19, 2019 at 9:39 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:39 AM

Ingredients:

7 Chicken Tenderloins (or chicken breast sliced thin)

6 Cups Pork Skins (unflavored)

3 cups low sugar/low carb tomato sauce

3 tablespoons Coconut Oil

3 Tablespoons Avocado Oil

3 Tablespoons Mayo (preferably avocado oil based mayo)

2 Tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)

4 large zucchini's

2 cups Mozzarella Cheese

2 cups Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Salt & Pepper

2 cloves of garlic, smashed

For the Chicken:

Marinate Chicken in Mayo for 4 hours or overnight.

Prep Pork Skins: place in a Ziploc bag and beat with a rolling pin or grind them up finely in a bullet blender. Place in a wide bowl. Roll marinated chicken in pork skin crumbs.

Preheat a skillet with coconut oil & avocado oil. Add one clove of garlic. Lightly fry chicken until golden brown, then flip and brown the other side. Season with salt & Pepper.

Ladle 4 tablespoons of tomato sauce in the botton of a pie plate (or 9 inch casserole dish). Line the chicken in side by side. Smother with remaining tomato sauce and top with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes or until cheese is golden brown.

For the Noodles:

Using a vegetable noodling device, spin zucchini into a bowl. Preheat a sauté pan, add Ghee and 1 clove of garlic. Sauté zucchini 4-6 minutes. Serve alongside or under Chicken Par.

