James K. Jones: Keto Chicken Parm

Ingredients:
7 Chicken Tenderloins (or chicken breast sliced thin)
6 Cups Pork Skins (unflavored)
3 cups low sugar/low carb tomato sauce
3 tablespoons Coconut Oil
3 Tablespoons Avocado Oil
3 Tablespoons Mayo (preferably avocado oil based mayo)
2 Tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)
4 large zucchini's
2 cups Mozzarella Cheese
2 cups Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Salt & Pepper
2 cloves of garlic, smashed
For the Chicken:
Marinate Chicken in Mayo for 4 hours or overnight.
Prep Pork Skins: place in a Ziploc bag and beat with a rolling pin or grind them up finely in a bullet blender. Place in a wide bowl. Roll marinated chicken in pork skin crumbs.
Preheat a skillet with coconut oil & avocado oil. Add one clove of garlic. Lightly fry chicken until golden brown, then flip and brown the other side. Season with salt & Pepper.
Ladle 4 tablespoons of tomato sauce in the botton of a pie plate (or 9 inch casserole dish). Line the chicken in side by side. Smother with remaining tomato sauce and top with parmesan & mozzarella cheeses. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes or until cheese is golden brown.
For the Noodles:
Using a vegetable noodling device, spin zucchini into a bowl. Preheat a sauté pan, add Ghee and 1 clove of garlic. Sauté zucchini 4-6 minutes. Serve alongside or under Chicken Par.
