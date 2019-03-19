Heated socks recalled for fire, burn hazards

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a company has recalled some heated socks due to fire and burn hazards.
Tech Gear 5.7 has received four reports of batteries overheating, melting, or igniting, resulting in property damage or melting of the battery case.
No injuries were reported.
The CPSC says the socks were sold on Amazon.com from September 2018 to November 2018.
The recall involves Mobile Warming Performance Heated Socks sold with lithium-ion batteries. Only socks with serial number MW18A04-17-14, MW18A04-17-15, MW18A04-M4-10/W6-11 and MW18A04-M10-14 are included in the recall.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.