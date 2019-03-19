FIRST ALERT: Another threat for freezing temperatures Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a little cool, but under the sunshine it feels pretty nice outside. The breeze dies down tonight and once again there is a threat for a frost and even a freeze.
First Alert: A freeze warning goes in effect at 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s across this zone. Protect your pipes, plants and pets please. Areas to the south will generally be in the middle 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon the temperature rebound nicely and reach the lower to middle 60s.
A weak weather system passes by on Thursday morning and will bring us some clouds and a small shower chance. Thursday afternoon looks dry and in the lower 60s.
A warming trend begins on Friday and persists through Monday. The weather for the Rumpshaker 5K looks pleasant but a little cool, so dress for temperatures in the 40s initially. Temperatures climb into the lower 70s over the weekend and it looks dry. Next week there is a better chance for rain and storms on Monday, but I don’t see a severe threat at this time. If that changes we will alert you on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Tracking another threat for frost tonight.
