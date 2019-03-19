FIRST ALERT: Another threat for freezing temperatures Tuesday night

A warming trend begins on Friday and persists through Monday. The weather for the Rumpshaker 5K looks pleasant but a little cool, so dress for temperatures in the 40s initially. Temperatures climb into the lower 70s over the weekend and it looks dry. Next week there is a better chance for rain and storms on Monday, but I don’t see a severe threat at this time. If that changes we will alert you on air, on social media and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.