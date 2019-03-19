CIty of Cullman unveils plans for indoor sports complex

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - The city of Cullman is growing and this time they’re getting a new indoor recreation center.
Cullman Parks and Recreation and Sports Tourism unveiled plans for a six-court facility for local, regional, and national tournaments. It will be built at the old Marvin’s location on Main Avenue.
Nathan Anderson, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, has already identified at least 50 sports that could use the facility.
Anderson says the city can only host so many outdoor events. This new sports complex could open the door for year-round events.
“A lot of these tournament directors are looking for something all under one roof. It makes it a lot easier logistically and it’s a lot less expense to put on a tournament. So you’re able to attract a higher quality tournament. So it is a great need for our region. It will bring a lot of talent to our area,” Anderson said.
We’re told everything is still in the early stages of development. Officials are hoping to have it open by 2021.
