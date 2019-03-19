Birmingham PD to start enforcing weight restrictions at downtown bridges

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A warning if you drive large, heavy trucks through downtown Birmingham.
Police are now going to be out at the Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and 22nd Street bridges enforcing the weight limit.
The city is hoping to preserve the remaining life of the nearly 100-year-old bridges.
You will see signs showing the weight limit of 3 tons.
“In particular, with the changes in the downtown traffic patterns, especially as a result of the interstate work that’s going on right now, we are seeing a large number of large, heavy vehicles drive over those bridges,” said Birmingham Department of Transportation Director James Fowler. “We’re trying to discourage that and reroute them to other bridges.”
Another route you can take is 24th street.
That's a newer bridge.
If you don’t comply, you could get a citation for being off a truck route, which could end up costing you close to $200.
Right now, the city’s department of transportation is looking into long-range planning for when they can replace the bridges.
