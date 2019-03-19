Behind the Front: JSU tornado - one year later

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s been one year since a tornado hit Jacksonville, Alabama, causing widespread damage, including on the campus of Jacksonville State University. On the same night, Cullman County was devastated by hail. Wes Wyatt joins J-P Dice to look back on the historic severe weather event on March 19, 2018. Plus, a look at how those communities are recovering one year later.
